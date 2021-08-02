Advertisement

COVID cases up 83% in part of southeast Ohio

Health officials say COVID cases are up 83% in Scioto County, Ohio, since a year ago July.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – An alarming statistic came out of Scioto County on Monday regarding a COVID-19 surge.

Last month saw a nearly 83% increase in cases compared to July 2020, according to Scioto County Emergency Management officials.

New hospitalizations doubled last month compared to last July, as well.

The county reported 269 cases last month -- the highest number since February.

Officials say July 2020 marked the beginning of a surge in cases in the county, which peaked in December.

Local health experts say low vaccination rates, as well as the delta variant, are to blame for the recent surge.

Only 35% of Scioto County’s population is fully vaccinated. Health officials continue urging folks to get the vaccine.

