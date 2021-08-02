Advertisement

Early voting wraps up in OH-15 special election primary

Officials are prepping as usual, but expecting low turnout Tuesday.
Campaign signs for OH-15 outside early voting location.
Campaign signs for OH-15 outside early voting location.(Gray DC)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray DC) - Voters for Ohio’s 15th congressional district will hit the polls to vote in a special primary tomorrow: if they’re not watching the Olympics or on vacation.

Officials said low voter turnout is typical in an August special election but preparing as usual for tomorrow.

It’s an off year race in the middle of summer.

Election officials didn’t have high hopes for early voting numbers in Ohio’s 15th congressional district. But Aaron Sellers with the Franklin County Election Board is hopeful the pace will pick up Tuesday.

“Some of the things we are tossing around is, do people not want to vote by mail and go to the polls?” Sellers said. “We are hoping tomorrow to have a good turnout of Election Day voters that go to the polls.”

Sellers said it’s not uncommon: August special elections primaries typically pretty light. Several early voters at the polling location shared their thoughts.

“I don’t think people pay enough attention to special elections,” said Hope Lane.

“You need to vote in the primary to establish who you are going to voter for in the general,” said Cindy Lytle. “It’s little, but it’s important.”

Franklin County sits on the fringe of the strong Republican district which stretches from the suburbs around Columbus, east to Athens County.

11 Republicans will compete for a primary triumph Tuesday, which means the GOP victor could come out ahead with less than 10 percent of the vote. Meanwhile, two Democrats are hoping to be the ones to flip the seat in November.

Polls open across the state at 6:30 a.m Tuesday.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

