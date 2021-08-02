Advertisement

Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida drivers might be used to bugs on their cars, but not turtles!

The Saint Lucie Fire Department said a flying turtle caused an accident on the Florida Turnpike on Friday.

A semi-truck nicked the animal, causing it to go into the air - and into the windshield of a nearby car.

Both the turtle and driver were not injured, and the turtle was released safely back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

A man was shot early Sunday morning in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Police say a woman was shot in the ankle from two different vehicles.
Woman injured in Charleston shooting
FILE
Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition...
Kentucky, Ohio Attorney Generals join 23 states urging Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade
Dr. Sherri Young, from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, gives an update on COVID...
Kanawha County records 75 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

Latest News

New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
Christina Smith
Woman charged after admitting to starting fire under bridge
Gov. Justice | No plans to reinstate mask mandate
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Incredible Raven: Saunders lends her voice to the Olympics with gesture to support oppressed communities