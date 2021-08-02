Former mayor enters plea

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The former mayor of Richwood has entered a plea.

On Monday, State Auditor John B. McCuskey says Robert Henry Baber, 70, entered a guilty plea after an investigation lasting several years.

Part of the plea agreement includes to not pursue other charges.

Baber was charged with defrauding the City of Richwood with $2,443.54 of money he was not entitled to receive.

From 2016 to 2018, there was an investigation by the State Auditor, Nicholas County Prosecuting Attorney, West Virginia State Police, along with law enforcement partners at DHS-OIG into the illicit activities affecting the City of Richwood from derailed federal disaster relief funds.

The audit and criminal investigation determined that over $3.1 million of federal funds were received by the city, and part of it was diverted to personal use.

“Without the undaunted pursuit by the law enforcement agencies involved in this case, there would be no accountability for the financial crimes committed to Richwood,” said Auditor McCuskey. “The plea today from Bob Henry Baber serves as a reminder that the State will not give up on pursuing fraud when we find it. Thanks to the Nicholas County Prosecutor and our partners at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Office of the Inspector General (DHS-OIG) for never giving up, and we look forward to seeing more state level prosecutions in the future.”

Baber stated, “I have profoundly disappointed the people of Richwood, Nicholas County, the State of West Virginia, my family, and my friends. I regret my actions from the bottom of my heart. I have had years to ponder my mistakes. It has been painful to reflect on the selfishness that compelled me to seek recompense that was not due me. But however painful it has been to me, pales in comparison to the pain it has caused and to the damage ultimately done to both Richwood’s reputation as a town and to its recovery from the flood. It was a terrible lapse of judgement to press for payment for volunteer flood recovery work performed before I was sworn in as Mayor. I clearly and unequivocally recognize it was illegal, wrong, and unethical. I pressured Clerk Abby McClung to write the check in the amount of $2,443.64.”

Baber is set to be sentenced on October 12. He faces one to ten years.

He will also be required to repay the restitution to the City of Richwood in an amount to be determined by the Court. Baber also could be required to pay the full costs of the forensic audit performed by the State Auditor.

