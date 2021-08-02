Advertisement

High school football starts in Ohio & Kentucky Sunday

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A couple of teams couldn’t wait until daylight to start their high school football seasons. Chesapeake and Pikeville took to their respective fields just after the stroke of midnight. The first games of the year for teams from Ohio and Kentucky are August 20th.

WSAZ Sports talked to Russell head coach TJ Maynard Saturday about what he hopes is a return to normal for everybody.

