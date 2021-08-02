Advertisement

Kanawha County to require masks for PreK-5 students

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County School Board announced Monday that masks will be required in the upcoming school year for students in grades Pre-K through 5th grade.

For students in grades 6th up to 12th, masks will be optional.

The board passed the decision in a 3-2 vote Monday.

The board says if additional guidance or mandates are passed down from the state level, the district will adjust its guidance.

