Kanawha County to require masks for PreK-5 students

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County School Board announced Monday that masks will be required in the upcoming school year for students in grades Pre-K through 5th grade.

For students in grades 6th up to 12th, masks will be optional.

The board passed the decision in a 3-2 vote Monday.

The board says if additional guidance or mandates are passed down from the state level, the district will adjust its guidance.

