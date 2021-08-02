Advertisement

Ky. Gov. Beshear: Delta variant pushing COVID cases to new highs

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said the delta variant continues to fuel a significant increase in the state’s COVID-19 cases.

He said the positivity rate has soared to 9.77%. By comparison, it was just over 1% in June.

Monday saw the most cases (1,052) since February – just as the vaccine was becoming widely available.

Beshear said there have been 38 straight days of increasing case rates, and he continues to urge vaccinations. Despite a little more than 2.3 million residents now vaccinated with at least a first dose, less than 40% of the eligible population in eastern Kentucky is vaccinated.

The governor said statistics show more state residents were vaccinated in the last week. Since Friday, 22,663 people had received a vaccine dose.

Beshear said no capacity mandates are expected at this time, advising people to simply get vaccinated and put on a mask in public.

Since the pandemic started, Kentucky has had more than 7,300 deaths and 482,599 total COVID cases.

