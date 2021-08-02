Advertisement

Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19.

Graham, who is vaccinated, tweeted that he learned he had the virus on Monday.

The senator from South Carolina said in a tweet that he started having “flu-like symptoms Saturday night.”

Graham says he has mild symptoms and feels like he has a sinus infection.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot early Sunday morning in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Police say a woman was shot in the ankle from two different vehicles.
Woman injured in Charleston shooting
FILE
Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition...
Kentucky, Ohio Attorney Generals join 23 states urging Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade
Dr. Sherri Young, from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, gives an update on COVID...
Kanawha County records 75 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

Latest News

FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
Gallia County shooting
Victim in reported shooting dies
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California speaks at a news conference on the...
McCarthy faces backlash over joke about hitting Pelosi with gavel