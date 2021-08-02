Man injured in early morning shooting

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning in Jefferson.

Police say officers with the South Charleston Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 3:30 a.m.

A female driver told officers she was taking a male passenger to the hospital because he’d been shot.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified by police is a 29-year-old from Dunbar. He told officers he was shot in the leg outside of Big Marv’s Cafe and he did not know who had shot him.

He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Pile at 304-357-0169 or by e-mail at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

