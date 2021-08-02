Martin County Schools postpone first day of school

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Martin County Schools postponed the first day of the school year.

On Friday, the district released a statement that read in part, “After careful consideration with district stakeholders and health officials, the start of the school year is postponed until Wednesday, August 18, 2021, due to increased COVID cases in our county.”

Students’ return to the classroom brings mixed concerns for parents.

“Skylan is looking forward to going to school. A lot of the kids fall through the cracks with this home learning. I think they learn better when at school where they can retain it better,” said Alice Cole.

As for Crystal Johnson, a parent of three school-aged children says having her students return to in-person learning brings concerns.

“It’s nerve-racking to try and go back right now, especially with this new variant,” said Crystal Johnson.” At least it will let us know what happens with this delta variant. I think they should consider offering a virtual option ... at the very least the very first nine weeks.

Superintendent Larry James said students will have to wear a mask on the bus, but they’re encouraged to wear them in the classroom too.

