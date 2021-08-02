Advertisement

Martin County Schools postpone first day of school

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Martin County Schools postponed the first day of the school year.

On Friday, the district released a statement that read in part, “After careful consideration with district stakeholders and health officials, the start of the school year is postponed until Wednesday, August 18, 2021, due to increased COVID cases in our county.”

Students’ return to the classroom brings mixed concerns for parents.

“Skylan is looking forward to going to school. A lot of the kids fall through the cracks with this home learning. I think they learn better when at school where they can retain it better,” said Alice Cole.

As for Crystal Johnson, a parent of three school-aged children says having her students return to in-person learning brings concerns.

“It’s nerve-racking to try and go back right now, especially with this new variant,” said Crystal Johnson.” At least it will let us know what happens with this delta variant. I think they should consider offering a virtual option ... at the very least the very first nine weeks.

Superintendent Larry James said students will have to wear a mask on the bus, but they’re encouraged to wear them in the classroom too.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot early Sunday morning in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Police say a woman was shot in the ankle from two different vehicles.
Woman injured in Charleston shooting
FILE
Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition...
Kentucky, Ohio Attorney Generals join 23 states urging Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade
Gov. Justice | No plans to reinstate mask mandate

Latest News

Health officials say COVID cases are up 83% in Scioto County, Ohio, since a year ago July.
COVID cases up 83% in part of southeast Ohio
Firefighters say Christina Smith set all five fires in just over an hour.
Firefighters say woman set 5 fires in Charleston Sunday
Yeager Airport in Charleston received a threat of an active shooter on Monday.
Area airport receives active shooter threat
Floyd County Sheriff launches text tip line
Sheriff office launches text message tip line
Vaccine tracking vosot
Vaccine tracking vosot