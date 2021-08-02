3 dead, 1 hurt in rural South Carolina shooting
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say three people have been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina.
Deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.
Greenwood County deputies said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a home just off U.S. Highway 25 about 8 miles south of Greenwood.
Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that three people were killed and one hurt. He did not give a motive or the shooting.
Deputies named 36-year-old Jeffrey David Powell a person of interest and released two photos of him.
