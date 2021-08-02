Advertisement

Nice vacation week ahead

Summer’s coziest weather holds in for few days
Fun at the fair with good weather this week
Fun at the fair with good weather this week
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -At the mid-point of the summer season the weather has run the gamut from high to low and from wet to dry. Talk about covering all bases, you say? Well take the month of July when Huntington set a record for the wettest with a whopping 9.5″ of rain while Charleston had less than 1/3 that amount with a meager 3″. As far as summer heat the Kanawha Valley has been hotter (dry ground will do that) while the Ohio and Big Sandy Valleys have been muggier (wet ground will do that).

But this is August and the pattern usually settles down into September as the traditional dry season slowly arrives. Tuesday will feature a nice tropical skyline with an assortment of clouds playing a game of hide and go seek with the still potent August sun. While an hour or so of showers is likely in the West Virginia Coalfields and adjacent mountains, areas farther west into Ohio and Kentucky are at less risk for rain. Highs will make 80 degrees for most

Mid-week will see increasing sunshine and a day to day rise in temperature since any afternoon thundershower will be scattered and occurring after the peak heating of the day.

By the weekend hot sun and 90 degree temperatures will grace our presence again because after-all these first 10 days of August are in the Dog Days of summer!

