Ohio State University policy requires masks indoors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The President of The Ohio State University sent an email to students, faculty and staff Monday saying the administration has updated mask protocols to ‘enhance the health and safety’ of the campus community.

The email stated, “Effective immediately, students, faculty, staff and visitors to all Ohio State campuses and medical facilities are required to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. Masks continue to be required outdoors for unvaccinated individuals when they cannot maintain physical distancing. Vaccinated people are not required to mask outdoors.”

The email went on to say the best way to prepare for the upcoming semester is to get vaccinated.

More than 73% of the Ohio State community is completely vaccinated, OSU President, Kristina Johnson says.

All students, faculty and staff are required to report their vaccination status to the university by this Thursday, August 5.

“This data will inform our public health decisions, including when and whether we can consider easing requirements such as the testing requirements for students that were announced last week and the mask requirements I am sharing today,” said President Johnson. “I know we can do even better – and to continue to combat this pandemic, we must do better. The vaccines have proven to be exceptionally effective at preventing serious illness and death, even when people contract the Delta variant.”

Students, faculty and staff who are vaccinated and have reported their status can also enter the vaccination prize drawing for a chance at $50,000 in prizes.

The first drawing will take place next week, with winners announced August 12.

