Person found dead on side of Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington.

Police tell us they were called to Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive male subject on the side of the road. He was later confirmed to be dead.

Police don’t know at this point how he got there or how he died. They say it’s too soon to determine if foul play was involved.

Lexington Police currently have DeLong Road closed down for a death investigation. We're told a body was found earlier this morning in the area of DeLong and Armstrong Mill. Police can't say right now if they believe foul play was involved. I'll have more coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/IT0XzqqFMo — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) August 2, 2021

There are no suspects at this time.

The name of the person has not been released.

Delong Road is closed right now while police investigate.

This is a developing story.

