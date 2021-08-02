Advertisement

Person found dead on side of Lexington road

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington.

Police tell us they were called to Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive male subject on the side of the road. He was later confirmed to be dead.

Police don’t know at this point how he got there or how he died. They say it’s too soon to determine if foul play was involved.

There are no suspects at this time.

The name of the person has not been released.

Delong Road is closed right now while police investigate.

This is a developing story.

