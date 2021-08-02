Rock climber falls 20 feet

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rock climber was taken to the hospital after falling 20 feet.

It happened Monday near Summersville.

Dispatchers say the rock climber was with a group and was at a popular rock location.

Three fire departments, along with the wilderness fire responded.

She is in stable condition.

No other information has been released.

