Runway Rehab shaking up flight schedules in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Airport officials say the second phase of the Runway Rehab project is underway at Yeager Airport. Crews will be installing new LED and taxiway lights, along with repaving the runway. It’s one of the first major renovation projects to take place on the runway since the early 2000s.

The first runway closure will happen from Aug. 6-Aug. 8. The shutdown will last starting at 11 p.m. and ending at 7 a.m. on Sunday. The other dates for runway renovations are as follows:

• Aug. 13-15

• Aug. 20-22

• Sept. 10-12

• Sept. 24-26

• Oct. 1-3

• Oct. 8-10

• Nov. 19-21

Runway maintenance means no commercial or private flights on the marked-off dates and times. Airport officials say passengers have already been notified.

“The flights and passengers that were previously scheduled on those days have been re-accommodated,” said Dominique Ranieri, assistant director of Yeager Airport.

There are two make-up weekends set aside Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-24. Officials say work will happen on those days if inclement weather impacts work during the other weekends.

