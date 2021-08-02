Sheriff office launches text message tip line

FLOYD COUNTY Ky. (WSAZ) - Starting Monday, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office launched a text message tip line. These messages will go straight to deputies in their cruisers.

“It would increase the response time and speed of how we react to something that requires urgent attention,” said Sheriff John Hunt.

With their current tip line, tips come into an answering machine, which are downloaded a few times a day. This line will eliminate a middle man.

“The communication breaks down between the caller and the dispatcher and back to the deputy, and then the deputy is having to go back to the dispatcher to find out more information so they’re excited they get it direct,” Hunt said.

If you are texting from an Appalachian Wireless phone, all you have to do is text your tip to 8477. If you have another provider, text 606-477-8477.

The tips from Appalachian Wireless customers will go directly to an email all deputies have access to on a laptop in their vehicle. Texts from other providers will go to a phone located at the dispatch center where a dispatcher will forward them to the email.

“It will come up on their screen and then when the deputy opens the phone number up or that text, a complaint or a tip will be in that text,” Hunt said.

Hunt is hopeful people will be more inclined to leave a tip through a text message.

“We all do it; 75% of our communication is probably through a text everyday,” he said.

You can send a video or picture and it can be about any criminal activity.

“Anything that’s active, ongoing whether it’s a drunk driver, from a stolen vehicle to a drug activity. A lot of people will send us information that they just left so and so’s house and there were drugs on the table or they were doing a drug deal in the parking lot of the IGA or whatever,” Hunt said.

Hunt also says it could be a safer option for the public in dangerous situations.

“Whether they’re in a situation where they can’t go to the phone and make a phone call, where somebody will know they’re calling, they can just slip away and send us a text for what they’re seeing, what’s going on,” Hunt said. “Something that will be beneficial to the police but also be beneficial to protecting the public.”

Deputies will be able to see the phone number you’re texting from but will not call back unless it’s necessary.

Hunt says this is also a good way to send in a tip if you are worried your call will come over the scanner.

If you do see something while driving, make sure to pull over before you text. Do not text and drive.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.