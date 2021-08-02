Advertisement

Teen flown to hospital after crash

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 15-year-old was flown to the hospital after an accident.

It happened Monday on Song Convention Road in Summersville.

Dispatchers say the crash involved a motorcycle and a 4-wheeler. Two other people were flown to the hospital.

All three are in stable condition.

No other information has been released.

