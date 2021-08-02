Teen flown to hospital after crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 15-year-old was flown to the hospital after an accident.

It happened Monday on Song Convention Road in Summersville.

Dispatchers say the crash involved a motorcycle and a 4-wheeler. Two other people were flown to the hospital.

All three are in stable condition.

No other information has been released.

