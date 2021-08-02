Advertisement

Victim in reported shooting dies

Gallia County shooting
Gallia County shooting
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The victim of a shooting has died, according to the Gallia County Sheriff.

The reported shooting incident happened Friday morning in the 2000 block of Neighborhood Road in Green Township. It was reported that a male was hurt.

UPDATE | Person of interest taken into custody in shooting incident

When deputies arrived on scene, they found one victim. The man was flown to the hospital.

Sheriff Matt Champlin tells WSAZ they are working to put together a case to present to the grand jury.

The incident is under investigation.

No names or any other details have been released.

