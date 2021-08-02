Victim in reported shooting dies

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The victim of a shooting has died, according to the Gallia County Sheriff.

The reported shooting incident happened Friday morning in the 2000 block of Neighborhood Road in Green Township. It was reported that a male was hurt.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found one victim. The man was flown to the hospital.

Sheriff Matt Champlin tells WSAZ they are working to put together a case to present to the grand jury.

The incident is under investigation.

No names or any other details have been released.

