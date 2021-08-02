Woman charged after admitting to starting fire under bridge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is charged after admitting to starting a fire under a bridge, according to the criminal complaint.

Christina Elizabeth Smith, of Columbus, Ohio, is charged with destruction of property.

The criminal complaint says Smith admitted to starting a fire under the Washington Street Bridge with a lighter and aerosol can on Sunday. She told officials the fire spread underneath the bridge, causing all electrical wiring and conduit to melt. It will need replaced.

The damage will cost about $5,000 to repair. The bridge is owned by the state of West Virginia.

Smith is being held in South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash only bond.

