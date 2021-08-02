Advertisement

WV Board of Education expected to announce mask guidance

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To mask or not to mask? That is the question on students’ and parents’ minds as the start of the school year approaches.

The West Virginia Board of Education is expected to issue its guidance Monday on students wearing masks for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The mask mandate remained in place through June 20, 2021 for West Virginia public school students.

In early July, the Centers for Disease Control recommended that children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks this fall. The CDC says the rule should also apply to teachers and anyone else inside of a school.

The CDC guidance comes as the Delta variant, a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, is now the dominant strain across the country.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice may shed light on the mask guidance at his COVID-19 briefing set for 10:30 Monday morning.

