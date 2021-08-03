Ambulance stolen, recovered soon afterward

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston Police are investigating a stolen ambulance case late Monday night in the city, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They say the Charleston Fire Department ambulance was recovered almost immediately afterward on Reynolds Street. The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m.

The ambulance was taken from CAMC General, near the intersection of Washington Street and Reynolds Street. According to Charleston Police, the hospital notified first responders the ambulance had been stolen. A Charleston Police Officer spotted it soon afterward.

According to police, the ambulance crossed three lanes of traffic then hit a fire hydrant. The driver, who got out and ran, remains on the run.

There were no patients inside when the ambulance was taken.

Police also say a CPD cruiser parked outside CAMC General had windshield damage. They think it could be related to the stolen ambulance incident.

A Charleston Police Department cruiser was damaged Monday night outside of CAMC General. (WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.