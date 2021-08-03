City bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston City Council has become the first municipality in the state of West Virginia to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ children in the city.

On Monday night, City Council passed the ordinance by a 14-to-9 vote.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change sexual orientation or gender identity. Those who have gone through it say it can increase feelings of depression and thoughts of suicide.

Officials say those in the medical community agree that conversion therapy is dangerous to the youth.

The proposed ordinance carries a fine of up to $1,000 for violations.

In other business during Monday’s meeting, city leaders announced they will apply for two new pole cameras for the Charleston Police Department. These cameras will be movable and used for investigations.

