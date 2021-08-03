Advertisement

Crash sends 3 toddlers to the hospital

A two-vehicle accident Monday night in Dunbar sent three toddlers to the hospital.
A two-vehicle accident Monday night in Dunbar sent three toddlers to the hospital.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A two-vehicle accident Monday night in Dunbar sent three toddlers to the hospital, Dunbar Police say.

The accident was reported before 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Washington Street West in front of the Cold Spot restaurant.

Police say the victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening. Both drivers also went to the hospital.

No arrests are expected .

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot early Sunday morning in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Police say a woman was shot in the ankle from two different vehicles.
Woman injured in Charleston shooting
Gov. Justice | No plans to reinstate mask mandate
Gallia County shooting
Victim in reported shooting dies
FILE
Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Charleston Police are investigating a stolen ambulance case late Monday night in the city.
Ambulance stolen in Charleston, recovered soon afterward
The first day of school has been pushed back from Aug. 5 to Aug. 16.
Start of school year delayed in Carter County due to COVID-19
A man died Monday after an SUV he was driving crashed in the Sciotoville area of Scioto County,...
Man dies in Scioto County crash
The first day of school has been pushed back from August 5 to August 16.
Start of school year delayed in Carter County due to COVID-19