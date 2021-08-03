Crash sends 3 toddlers to the hospital

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A two-vehicle accident Monday night in Dunbar sent three toddlers to the hospital, Dunbar Police say.

The accident was reported before 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Washington Street West in front of the Cold Spot restaurant.

Police say the victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening. Both drivers also went to the hospital.

No arrests are expected .

