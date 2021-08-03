Advertisement

Deputy shoots man after high speed chase, fight

Dispatchers say a Fayette Co. deputy shot a man during a fight that involved a high-speed chase
Dispatchers say a Fayette Co. deputy shot a man during a fight that involved a high-speed chase(Chaelesse Delpleche)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A police chase that started with reckless driving and topped speeds of 100 miles per hour, ended with a Fayette Co. Sheriff’s deputy shooting a man.

Fayette County 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ it started about 2:30 Tuesday morning on Davis St. in Fayetteville.

A man drove off heading south after the deputy tried to pull him over. The suspect pulled into the Sheetz gas station and then ran into the woods behind the business.

West Virginia State Police say at some point, there was a fight between the suspect and deputy. The deputy shot the suspect.

Dispatchers say the suspect was flown to CAMC for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The officer was not injured.

No names have been released.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Teen flown to hospital after crash
A man was shot early Sunday morning in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Gallia County shooting
Victim in reported shooting dies
Gov. Justice | No plans to reinstate mask mandate
Christina Smith
Woman charged after admitting to starting fire under bridge

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Cruiser vandalized, believed connected to stolen ambulance
Cruiser vandalized, believed connected to stolen ambulance
National Night Out observances throughout region
National Night Out observances throughout region
Growing Trend for vaccine requirement
Growing Trend for vaccine requirement