Deputy shoots man after high speed chase, fight

FAYETTEVILLE , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A police chase that started with reckless driving and topped speeds of 100 miles per hour, ended with a Fayette Co. Sheriff’s deputy shooting a man.

Fayette County 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ it started about 2:30 Tuesday morning on Davis St. in Fayetteville.

A man drove off heading south after the deputy tried to pull him over. The suspect pulled into the Sheetz gas station and then ran into the woods behind the business.

West Virginia State Police say at some point, there was a fight between the suspect and deputy. The deputy shot the suspect.

Dispatchers say the suspect was flown to CAMC for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The officer was not injured.

No names have been released.

