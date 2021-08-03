Drug overdoses soar in Ky., blamed mostly on fentanyl

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Drug overdoses in Kentucky were up 49 percent last year over the prior year, state officials said Tuesday.

More than 1,964 Kentuckians died of drug overdoses in 2020 – a year when national overdose deaths topped more than 93,000 people. That information is from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Office of Drug Control Policy.

Cabinet officials say the increased deaths were caused “mostly by a rise in opioid abuse.” Fentanyl was found in 1,393 overdose cases – responsible for about 71% of overdose deaths for the year.

“One life lost to an overdose death is one too many. This past year has been devastating—between the battle against the global COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, Kentucky has been hit hard,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a release. “Now more than ever, we need every resource and everyone working together to stop this scourge, which continues to shatter families and ravage our communities.”

He said his administration “is working to reduce addiction and prevent re-incarceration through a statewide project that provides transportation at no charge to former inmates so they can access substance-abuse recovery facilities, medical appointments, job interviews, educational courses, probation and parole meetings, and employment. The program is made possible through a $1.7 million grant award by ODCP to the Department of Corrections (DOC) to partner with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.”

