Electric aggregate could lower electric bills in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - In 2010, the city of Portsmouth pledged to reduce fossil fuel emissions by 30% before the year 2030. A new City Council proposal to form an electric aggregate in the city could help reach that goal.

City Council will vote on the proposal on Tuesday night, and if passed, would land the proposal on the ballot in November.

Councilman Sean Dunne explained that the proposed electric aggregate would allow for the city to purchase electricity at a group rate, which could lower the cost of individual electric bills.

“First of all, people are delighted to pay less on their electric bill, that’s no surprise. But also, people are now seeing the importance of moving towards green energy sources, and this would allow us to do both of those things,” Dunne said.

He says the city would get its electricity from mainly wind and solar energy sources.

“It’s not just about energy, it’s about sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Shawnee State University’s Director of Facilities Butch Kotcamp.

Kotcamp will assist the city in conducting energy audits. He has been an instrumental part of Shawnee State University’s energy conservation efforts for decades and believes this is a step in the right direction for the city.

“That’s a hard thing to get started in a city of our size and I’m excited about the challenges it’ll bring. There opportunities, for sure, to lower the cost and benefit all in the Portsmouth area,” Kotcamp said.

“This is part of that overall pledge and putting that pledge into action to see a reduction in that carbon footprint,” Dunne said.

