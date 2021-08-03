Advertisement

EMS services expanded in Putnam County

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During medical emergencies, time is of the essence.

“Every second counts,” Joel Thacker said.

However, response times in Putnam County have been tricky at times for several decades. This is because only a handful of ambulances were available for the entire county.

“Sometimes we had extended response times from those outlying ambulances to come to Teays Valley,” said Teays Valley Fire Chief John Smoot.

Volunteer fire departments like Teays Valley and Hurricane found those seconds feel like an eternity as they waited to hear those blaring sirens, waiting on EMS to arrive.

However, on Sunday, both Teays Valley and Hurricane volunteer fire departments have officially become the primary EMS providers for their communities.

“We are trying our best to have a six minute response time,” Smoot said.

They now have the ability to cut down on those seconds.

“It also gives us a little bit more security that if something does happen in our community, the medical personnel and ambulances and fire department will be here as soon as possible,” Thacker said.

“They’re close by and will be here in no time. They can be here from the fire station in less than five minutes,” Larry French said.

Both Teays Valley and Hurricane volunteer fire departments are running full time paramedic assistance.

Putnam County donated two of their ambulances to Teays Valley and one to Hurricane.

