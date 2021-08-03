Advertisement

Fall sports starts in WV

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For fall sports in the Mountain State, it was Christmas in August as they were able to begin practice for football, soccer, cheer, cross country and golf. Each sport can start competition during the days of August 20-27.

Golf - Friday August 20th

Cross Country - Saturday August 21st

Volleyball - Wednesday August 25th

Football - Monday August 23rd with the bulk of games happening on Friday August 27th

WSAZ Sports stopped by the first practices for Capital, Cabell Midland, Huntington High football teams and even found time to pop over to Ohio as Ironton started as well..

