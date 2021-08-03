Flight cancellations at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Yeager Airport saw flight cancellations Tuesday.

Officials with Yeager Airport say operational issues are impacting Spirit Airlines nationwide.

Spirit cancels half its flights; American also struggling

The ticket counter at CRW was open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday to help passengers re-book existing reservations.

Passengers should continue to check their flight status online and if there are further cancellations, you should receive a notice from the airline.

