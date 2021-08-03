Kentucky State Police named ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ in the country

Ky. (WBKO) - Following a month-long contest, Kentucky State Police was named the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ in the country.

The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts an annual calendar contest that encourages state law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents its state.

Last year, KSP took second place with 48,459 total votes and was included on the calendar for the month of February. KSP won the national contest in 2018.

AAST announced Tuesday that Kentucky State Police won the contest with 77,944 votes nationwide for the ‘Best Looking Cruiser.’

“We couldn’t of done it without all of you. Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for us,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

This year, KSP’s photo entry featured a 2015 Camaro, equipped with a 6.2 liter V8 producing 426 horsepower and a 6-speed manual transmission. The photo was taken at sunrise on a local horse farm in Woodford County.

This photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the AAST 2022 wall calendar.

