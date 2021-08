HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Magistrate Dan Ferguson has been appointed as the Chief Magistrate of Cabell County.

This is effective as of July 29, 2021. He will serve a nine month term, which ends on April 30, 2022.

Magistrate Ferguson was sworn in Tuesday morning at the Cabell County Courthouse.

