Man arrested in connection to stealing ambulance

Christopher Werlhe, Jr.
Christopher Werlhe, Jr.(CPD, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with stealing an ambulance and damaging a police cruiser.

Charleston Police say Christopher Allen Werlhe Jr., 29, was arrested Monday night on Leon Sullivan Way. He’s charged with grand larceny auto and destruction of property.

Ambulance stolen, recovered soon afterward

An ambulance was stolen Monday night. It was taken from CAMC General, near the intersection of Washington Street and Reynolds Street. According to Charleston Police, the hospital notified first responders the ambulance had been stolen. A Charleston Police Officer spotted it soon afterward.

According to police, the ambulance crossed three lanes of traffic then hit a fire hydrant. The ambulance was recovered almost immediately by the Charleston Fire Department on Reynolds Street around 10:30 p.m.

No patients were inside when the ambulance was taken.

Police also say a CPD cruiser parked outside CAMC General had windshield damage.

A Charleston Police Department cruiser was damaged Monday night outside of CAMC General.
A Charleston Police Department cruiser was damaged Monday night outside of CAMC General.(WSAZ/Tori Yorgey)

Investigators are canvassing the area for witnesses and video evidence.

No motive has been released.

