Advertisement

Man on bike hit by vehicle on Charleston’s west side

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man riding a bicycle on the sidewalk was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Charleston’s west side.

According to Charleston Police, the man on the bike was on the sidewalk at the corner of Patrick Street and 6th Avenue when he was hit by the vehicle.

Charleston Police tell WSAZ.com they are unsure how the accident happened.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Teen flown to hospital after crash
Gallia County shooting
Victim in reported shooting dies
A man was shot early Sunday morning in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Dispatchers say a Fayette Co. deputy shot a man during a fight that involved a high-speed chase
Deputy shoots man after high speed chase, fight
Gov. Justice | No plans to reinstate mask mandate

Latest News

Face masks required for elementary kids
stolen ambulance ty
1st day of hs wv
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Gov. Justice extends “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes registration deadline