Man on bike hit by vehicle on Charleston’s west side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man riding a bicycle on the sidewalk was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Charleston’s west side.

According to Charleston Police, the man on the bike was on the sidewalk at the corner of Patrick Street and 6th Avenue when he was hit by the vehicle.

Charleston Police tell WSAZ.com they are unsure how the accident happened.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

