Man dies in Scioto County crash

A man died Monday after an SUV he was driving crashed in the Sciotoville area of Scioto County,...
A man died Monday after an SUV he was driving crashed in the Sciotoville area of Scioto County, Ohio.(KMZU)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man died Monday after an SUV he was driving crashed in the Sciotoville area, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say.

Daniel McGuire, 57, of Portsmouth, was pronounced dead on arrival at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Troopers say the crash was reported just after 4:15 p.m. on Highland Bend Road near the intersection of Stockham Hollow Road. They say McGuire drove off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

According to investigators, impairment is not suspected.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

