Man faces several charges after pursuit

A man faces a long list of charges after being arrested Monday following a long pursuit in Cabell County, West Virginia.
A man faces a long list of charges after being arrested Monday following a long pursuit in Cabell County, West Virginia.(Gray News)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces a long list of charges, including attempted murder, after he was arrested Monday following a long pursuit, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.

It started around 4:30 p.m. in the Pea Ridge area of Huntington and ended in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County.

Randall Mayes II, 32, of Culloden, was wanted on warrants from Putnam and Wayne counties. Zerkle said Mayes also faces a felony fleeing charge, as well as an attempted murder charge in Cabell County.

Deputies say they originally stopped Mayes because there was no registration on the car he was driving. They also said Mayes had a passenger who apparently bailed immediately.

Mayes then took off, according to deputies, for several miles until he hit another car on Roach Road near Salt Rock, went into a field and took off running before deputies and troopers arrested him.

