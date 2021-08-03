Advertisement

Man found guilty for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend, faces up to 40 years imprisonment

Michael P. Moore faces up to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of several...
Michael P. Moore faces up to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of several charges, including attempted murder, for the shooting of his ex-girlfriend.(Greenup County court records)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man faces up to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty Tuesday of shooting his then girlfriend, Greenup County court officials say.

Michael P. Moore, who’s in his mid-40s, was arrested in the Columbus, Ohio area after Angela Miller was shot in Greenup County. The shooting happened in January 2019.

WSAZ interviewed Miller as she was recovering from the shooting.

Woman shares story of survival after boyfriend allegedly shoots her

Moore was found guilty of the following charges: attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, theft by unlawful taking $500 but less than $10,000, and tampering with physical evidence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say a Fayette Co. deputy shot a man during a fight that involved a high-speed chase
Deputy shoots man after high speed chase, fight
Police lights
Teen flown to hospital after crash
Gallia County shooting
Victim in reported shooting dies
A man was shot early Sunday morning in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Man injured in early morning shooting
A two-vehicle accident Monday night in Dunbar sent three toddlers to the hospital.
Crash sends 3 toddlers to the hospital

Latest News

Drug overdoses in Kentucky were up 49 percent last year over the prior year.
Drug overdoses soar in Ky., blamed mostly on fentanyl
Yeager Airport
Flight cancellations at Yeager Airport
WVU issues additional guidance for Fall 2021 return to campus
West Virginia DMV
Motorcycle permit testing now available online