Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Innocence Project says officials wrongfully arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by another person.

It says they locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take powerful medication and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free.

Attorneys representing Joshua Spriestersbach say he somehow got confused for a man named Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted over allegedly violating probation on a drug case.

In a petition asking the judge to set the record straight, the Hawaii Innocence Project says no one believed Spriestersbach, not even his public defenders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say a Fayette Co. deputy shot a man during a fight that involved a high-speed chase
Deputy shoots man after high speed chase, fight
Police lights
Teen flown to hospital after crash
Gallia County shooting
Victim in reported shooting dies
A man was shot early Sunday morning in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Man injured in early morning shooting
A two-vehicle accident Monday night in Dunbar sent three toddlers to the hospital.
Crash sends 3 toddlers to the hospital

Latest News

An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing mounting pressure to resign after a New York Attorney...
Biden calls on Cuomo to resign after AG report
36-year-old Seth Ellis Donald was taken extradited back to Huntington on July 26, 2021.
Man accused in murder of his 94-year-old grandfather extradited to W.Va.
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3