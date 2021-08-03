Advertisement

Motorcycle permit testing now available online

West Virginia DMV
Aug. 3, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Motorcycle permit testing is now available online.

Commissioner Everett Frazier of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles made the announcement Tuesday.

DMV’s testing online is available through West Virginia’s KnowTo Drive online platform. Officials say online testing became necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This gives residents the ability to register and complete learner’s permit testing requirements before visiting a DMV office for credential issuance.

Applicants can self-register and pay for the exam using the WV DMV portal. If you’re under 18 years of age, parents or guardians can enter their information as the examination proxy.  Any under-18 applicants must have a GDL II license to have a motorcycle endorsement added to their license. Once registered, the examination can be taken immediately or later, via an emailed link. During the exam, the test-taker is subject to an initial photo capture, stored for ID verification by the DMV upon passing the exam. Multiple photos are also taken randomly throughout the test, to ensure the person starting the exam is the one that completes the exam.

After you take the exam and pass, you will get a certificate of completion with a secure barcode. Before the applicant is officially ready and legal to drive, they must bring that certificate with barcode to a regional office for testing validation, along with any necessary paperwork, to receive their credential. They will have their picture taken and create a credential before they are legal to drive.

“The current KnowTo Drive online testing platform is meeting and exceeding our expectations. So, it was a logical addition to allow those needing a motorcycle learner’s permit to use the same platform. We are excited about our ability to expand our best-in-class services outside of the traditional DMV office setting,” said Commissioner Frazier.

For more information or to access the exam, visit the DMV website here.

