Nelsonville Police Officer killed in car accident

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - People in the city of Nelsonville are mourning the loss of a city police officer.

According to Nelsonville Public Information Officer Dan Pfeiffer, Officer Scott Dawley died Tuesday in a car accident. He was responding to a call of shots fired.

The three-vehicle crash happened as Dawley was heading east on Canal Street when he was involved in a three-vehicle crash near the Rocky Boots Outlet Store.

Crews on the scene preformed CPR. Officer Dawley was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch said in a news release, “This is a tragic event, and I can’t even begin to express how sorry I am for Scott Dawley and his family,” asking for privacy for Dawley’s family.

Another driver was flown to the hospital in Columbus to be treated for injuries. Another driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol crash investigation team is handling the investigation.

Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank said in a news release, “This has been a terrible year for Nelsonville with this incident and the May death of a Firefighter. We have become even more keenly aware of the dangers of our public safety professionals must endure, but we all have hoped they would continue to be looked over and protected. While another tragedy has stricken our City, I would like to ask the community to be respectful to the Dawley family and allow them to have privacy in this tragic time, and keep the Nelsonville police officers, especially officer Dawley in their thoughts and prayers.”

As soon as funeral arrangements are available, we will post them.

