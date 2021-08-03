Advertisement

Per capita, Scioto County becomes Ohio’s COVID hotspot

Per capita, Scioto County is Ohio’s hotspot for COVID-19 cases, according to information from...
Per capita, Scioto County is Ohio’s hotspot for COVID-19 cases, according to information from the Mayo Clinic.(CDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Per capita, Scioto County is Ohio’s hotspot for COVID-19 cases, according to information from the Mayo Clinic.

It reports that Scioto County has been averaging 31 daily COVID cases per 100,000 residents. That’s more than three times the state average of 10 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Mayo Clinic reports that in July, cases were 83% higher than the prior year.

It attributes the increase to the delta variant and Scioto County’s low vaccination rate. Fewer than 40% of county residents have not received a single vaccine against COVID-19.

Southern Ohio Medical Center is encouraging residents to get vaccinated. They can visit SOMC’s community pharmacy in Portsmouth, Wheelersburg or West Union.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say a Fayette Co. deputy shot a man during a fight that involved a high-speed chase
Deputy shoots man after high speed chase, fight
Police lights
Teen flown to hospital after crash
Gallia County shooting
Victim in reported shooting dies
A man was shot early Sunday morning in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Man injured in early morning shooting
A two-vehicle accident Monday night in Dunbar sent three toddlers to the hospital.
Crash sends 3 toddlers to the hospital

Latest News

Portsmouth, Ohio
Electric aggregate could lower electric bills in Portsmouth
Drug overdoses in Kentucky were up 49 percent last year over the prior year.
Drug overdoses soar in Ky., blamed mostly on fentanyl
Yeager Airport
Flight cancellations at Yeager Airport
WVU issues additional guidance for Fall 2021 return to campus