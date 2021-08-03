Per capita, Scioto County becomes Ohio’s COVID hotspot

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Per capita, Scioto County is Ohio’s hotspot for COVID-19 cases, according to information from the Mayo Clinic.

It reports that Scioto County has been averaging 31 daily COVID cases per 100,000 residents. That’s more than three times the state average of 10 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Mayo Clinic reports that in July, cases were 83% higher than the prior year.

It attributes the increase to the delta variant and Scioto County’s low vaccination rate. Fewer than 40% of county residents have not received a single vaccine against COVID-19.

Southern Ohio Medical Center is encouraging residents to get vaccinated. They can visit SOMC’s community pharmacy in Portsmouth, Wheelersburg or West Union.

