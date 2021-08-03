Remains of solider killed in Korean War to return to West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The remains of a Soldier killed during the Korean War will be returned to West Virginia.

Army Cpl. Pete W. Conley was from Chapmanville. Conley was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, when he was reported missing in action Dec. 12, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. His remains could not be recovered after the battle. He was just 19 years old.

Nearly 70 years later, his remains were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on June 5, 2020, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence and anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, and autosomal DNA analysis.

On Tuesday, there will be a welcoming home event for Cpl. Conley. The Jackson County Sheriff says they are welcoming him home. The plane carrying Conley’s remains is set to land in Columbus, Ohio at 7:00 p.m. It will travel through Jackson County across the Ritchie Bridge down I-77 and back to his home in Logan, West Virginia.

The sheriff is asking for community support to welcome him back home at the Ritchie Bridge in Ravenswood around 9 p.m.

Funeral services for Army Cpl. Conley will be performed by the Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, West Virginia, preceding the interment. He will be buried in Pecks Mill.

Conley’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Over 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

