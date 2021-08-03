Advertisement

Start of school year delayed in Carter County due to COVID-19

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Students in Carter County were scheduled to go back to school Thursday, but their start date has been pushed back nearly two weeks because of COVID-19.

School officials say the Carter County Health Department recommended pushing the start date back to Monday, August 16 due to an increase of virus cases among school age children.

All extracurricular activities in the district are cancelled until Aug. 16, as well.

For East Carter High School senior Anna Salyers, this marks the third school year in a row of the virus interfering with her education.

“Everything went back to normal pretty much, so it was a really big surprise we came back and this happened all over again,” she said.

Salyers is worrying how much else will not go as planned.

“I’d like to have a normal senior year and get to have my homecoming and prom and stuff like that,” she said.

When asked about the issue at his COVID-19 briefing Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged this will inconvenience parents.

“If I’m a parent, what am I going to do? I mean, my goodness,” Beshear said.

Erica McDavid is forced to scramble to figure out who’ll watch her daughter, who goes to Prichard Elementary in Grayson, while she and her husband work.

“Babysitters are very expensive, and where we both work, you can’t get help,” McDavid said.

Beshear is recommending all school districts in Kentucky mandate wearing masks.

