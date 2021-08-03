Two Putnam County schools getting new administrators

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two new school administrators were announced Monday night during the Putnam County Board of Education meeting.

Shawn Wheeler is getting a promotion, going from assistant principal at Winfield High School to become Buffalo High School’s principal.

Meanwhile, George Washington Middle School’s getting a new assistant principal -- Anne Wilkinson.

The vacancy for Winfield High will be posted soon.

As for what mask policies will or won’t be in effect for students and staff, officials say there are more discussions to be had before classes resume.

“If there is anymore guidance that comes, we’ll share that and we know that it’s fluid,” Superintendent John Hudson said. “And we will have to change as we go, but that is our goal at this time just to get our students back in the classroom, get our families back, and make sure that what we have is out there so that our families can make good decisions.”

The board says school principals will meet in the coming week to finalize their Road to Recovery plan, including the mask guidance.

