Advertisement

Two Putnam County schools getting new administrators

Two new school administrators were announced Monday night during the Putnam County Board of...
Two new school administrators were announced Monday night during the Putnam County Board of Education meeting.(Source: Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two new school administrators were announced Monday night during the Putnam County Board of Education meeting.

Shawn Wheeler is getting a promotion, going from assistant principal at Winfield High School to become Buffalo High School’s principal.

Meanwhile, George Washington Middle School’s getting a new assistant principal -- Anne Wilkinson.

The vacancy for Winfield High will be posted soon.

As for what mask policies will or won’t be in effect for students and staff, officials say there are more discussions to be had before classes resume.

“If there is anymore guidance that comes, we’ll share that and we know that it’s fluid,” Superintendent John Hudson said. “And we will have to change as we go, but that is our goal at this time just to get our students back in the classroom, get our families back, and make sure that what we have is out there so that our families can make good decisions.”

The board says school principals will meet in the coming week to finalize their Road to Recovery plan, including the mask guidance.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot early Sunday morning in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
Man injured in early morning shooting
Gallia County shooting
Victim in reported shooting dies
Police lights
Teen flown to hospital after crash
Gov. Justice | No plans to reinstate mask mandate
Christina Smith
Woman charged after admitting to starting fire under bridge

Latest News

Crash sends 3 toddlers to the hospital
Crash sends 3 toddlers to the hospital
Afternoon timelapse at the river front
Afternoon timelapse at the river front
14th annual Backpack Attack sets students up for success
14th annual Backpack Attack sets students up for success
Masks required at Ky. ran health care facilities
Masks required at Ky. ran health care facilities