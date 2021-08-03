WVU issues additional guidance for Fall 2021 return to campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – If West Virginia University does not reach a vaccination rate for its employees and students of at least 80 percent by September 1, school leaders announced Tuesday the university will develop additional enforcement and safety protocols for those who are unvaccinated. Those protocols could include increased testing frequency and penalties for failure to comply with COVID-19 related requirements, officials say.

Right now, those not fully vaccinated are expected to wear a mask while inside all university facilities and outdoors when around other people.

Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors on campus. However, the University is following CDC guidelines which do outline additional protection measures in light of the delta variant, its rate of transmission and the uptick in cases.

At this time, 59 percent of WVU faculty and staff and 60 percent of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they are fully vaccinated. This number is below the 70 percent threshold previously needed by August 1 to hold a large concert like FallFest this academic year.

All students who will be on campus this fall and/or who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or did not verify they are vaccinated with the university by August 1, are required to submit a valid negative COVID-19 test result prior to attending class.

Additionally, faculty, staff and students who have not verified that they are vaccinated must:

Comply with random sample testing until they become fully vaccinated.

Quarantine for at least 14 days following close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Obtain testing if symptoms develop.

Quarantine for five days following out-of-state travel.

Wear a mask indoors and when outdoors and around others.

Individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, who are close contacts of someone who has tested positive, will need to be tested, according to new CDC guidelines. Those guidelines also require that vaccinated individuals who are exposed to the virus wear a mask until a negative test at 3-5 days is obtained, or for 14 days if untested. If vaccinated individuals test positive, they must follow the 10-day isolation guidelines.

Students, faculty and staff who have verified to WVU that they have been vaccinated will not be required to undergo COVID-19 testing at the beginning of the semester.

Those who have verified that they have been vaccinated will be exempted from random sample testing throughout the semester.

Students, faculty and staff can verify their vaccine status here.

Students, faculty or staff who believe they are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons may apply for an exemption and accommodation. Employees can fill out a modification request.

All employees and students will be required to take a new COVID-19 educational module prior to Aug. 17. The module will be available later this week at go.wvu.edu/covidmodule.

At this time, vaccinations are not required for WVU students and employees but are strongly encouraged. The iuniversity will reevaluate vaccination requirements upon full FDA approval.

As of Tuesday, WVU’s campuses have the following vaccination rates:

Morgantown Staff/Faculty—58.75 percent, Students—59.79 percent

Keyser Staff/Faculty—27.88 percent, Students— 26.00 percent

Beckley Staff/Faculty—59.29 percent, Students—34.49 percent

The University has re-instituted its COVID-19 incident command center and will be monitoring local and campus trends throughout the 2021-22 academic year.

