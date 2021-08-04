Carter County Schools changes mask policy

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Carter County Schools has announced a change in their mask policy.

School officials say effective August 16, 2021, all students and employees will be required to wear a mask while indoors and while on a bus.

Last week, the school district announced they would adopt the same language as the CDC and “strongly recommend” masks for students and teachers while inside. However, since that time, Carter County has had an increase in the number of school-age children that have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to school officials, they will continue to monitor the positivity rate in the community and make adjustments when needed.

