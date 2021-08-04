CDC issues 60-day eviction moratorium, helping thousands of Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -Shortly after the expiration of the Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium that many Americans relied on throughout the pandemic, many felt a sense of relief on Tuesday.

The CDC issued an order barring evictions for 60 days in counties with “substantial and high” levels of COVID transmission.

A county’s transmission level is based on two metrics: new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate, both measured over the last seven days.

On the CDC’s website, you can run a search by state or county and click around the color-coded map to see how active the virus is where you live.

It’s only a temporary fix, because if counties improve their COVID-19 case rates and do not experience a surge in case numbers, renters aren’t protected by the moratorium. On the other hand, if cases worsen, renters might become protected by the CDC order.

From the latest data available, 4,082 households in Eastern Kentucky owe back rent.

With rental assistance approved, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said it’s time for states to step up and act fast.

“It looks like the money is there. And it’s either still in Washington or its down at state and local government or somewhere in between. It doesn’t seem to me to require any additional legislative action. They need to get the money out there that’s already been made available so it can solve the problem,” McConnell said.

The moratorium is in place until Oct. 3. Renters need to submit a form to their landlord.

