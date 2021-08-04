Advertisement

CDC issues 60-day eviction moratorium, helping thousands of Kentuckians

The CDC extends the eviction moratorium for 60 days.
The CDC extends the eviction moratorium for 60 days.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -Shortly after the expiration of the Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium that many Americans relied on throughout the pandemic, many felt a sense of relief on Tuesday.

The CDC issued an order barring evictions for 60 days in counties with “substantial and high” levels of COVID transmission.

A county’s transmission level is based on two metrics: new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate, both measured over the last seven days.

On the CDC’s website, you can run a search by state or county and click around the color-coded map to see how active the virus is where you live.

It’s only a temporary fix, because if counties improve their COVID-19 case rates and do not experience a surge in case numbers, renters aren’t protected by the moratorium. On the other hand, if cases worsen, renters might become protected by the CDC order.

From the latest data available, 4,082 households in Eastern Kentucky owe back rent.

With rental assistance approved, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said it’s time for states to step up and act fast.

“It looks like the money is there. And it’s either still in Washington or its down at state and local government or somewhere in between. It doesn’t seem to me to require any additional legislative action. They need to get the money out there that’s already been made available so it can solve the problem,” McConnell said.

The moratorium is in place until Oct. 3. Renters need to submit a form to their landlord.

To view the form, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say a Fayette Co. deputy shot a man during a fight that involved a high-speed chase
Deputy shoots man after high speed chase, fight
Heavy rain floods White Pines subdivision in Teays Valley.
High water causes traffic issues in Putnam County, floods neighborhoods; trees downed
Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley died Tuesday in a car accident on his way to a...
Nelsonville Police Officer killed in car accident
Ruby Memorial Hospital is seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU as the delta...
‘He knew he was going to die, it was just when’: Nurses concerned about unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

West Nile virus detected
West Nile virus detected
SOMC to require employees to be fully vaccinated
SOMC to require employees to be fully vaccinated
Nelsonville, Ohio
Nelsonville mourns the loss of police officer
West Virginia back-to-school COVID-19 guidelines released
West Virginia back-to-school COVID-19 guidelines released