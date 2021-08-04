Cloudburst interrupts summer eve for some

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Summer storms arced their way thru parts of Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia on Tuesday evening. The crescent from Pikeville to Hamlin to Winfield experiencing a cloudburst of 2 to 3 inches of rain. In the case of the Teays Valley in Putnam County as much rain fell in 2 hours as had fallen in nearly the entirety of July. Street flooding was common in this narrow zone as storm sewers could not handle the sudden downpours.

Overnight the shower and thunder pattern will wind down, with a few leftover showers left on Doppler radar at dawn. Patchy dense fog will form over the suddenly wet ground along Routes 119, 10, 34 and 35 where the rain fell. The overnight temperatures in the low 60s will remain more September-like.

Wednesday will feature a dazzling tropical sky as sunshine helps to brew an assortment of clouds some of which will begin to tower by day’s end. Should a cloud top get tall enough, a shower or thunderhead would form though coverage and intensity of such a pattern will be much smaller compared to Tuesday’s action.

Thursday into Friday sunshine will rule the heavens as highs aim for the middle 80s.

By the weekend an increase in haze, heat and humidity will return as the Dog Days of summer “ooze” back in. Right now the call is for a mainly dry weekend for the Cherry River Fest in Richwood, the Ohio River Fest in Ravenswood and the Big Bend Blues Bash in Pomeroy though a scattered shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled in the developing heat. Still the odds favor next Tuesday as the next best shot at rain for parched gardens in need of some liquid sun from Mother Nature.

