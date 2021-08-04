Fairland prepping for 2021

PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Fairland Dragons took to the baseball field Tuesday afternoon as they prepare for the upcoming football season. The team is giving the field time to get ready for the next 3 months of action as Melvin Cunningham’s team is coming off a trip to the elite 8 in a season marred by COVID. Coach Cunningham talked about starting the season a week earlier than normal.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.