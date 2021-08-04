Advertisement

Fairland prepping for 2021

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Fairland Dragons took to the baseball field Tuesday afternoon as they prepare for the upcoming football season. The team is giving the field time to get ready for the next 3 months of action as Melvin Cunningham’s team is coming off a trip to the elite 8 in a season marred by COVID. Coach Cunningham talked about starting the season a week earlier than normal.

