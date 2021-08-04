Advertisement

First delta variant COVID case confirmed in Mingo County

The first case of the COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Mingo County.
The first case of the COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Mingo County.(WDAM)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The first case of the COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Mingo County.

The Mingo County Health Department released that information Wednesday.

It reports that, as of Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had confirmed 118 cases of the delta variant throughout the state.

Having originated in India, the delta variant is more transmissible and dangerous than earlier COVID strains, according to the CDC.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers say a Fayette Co. deputy shot a man during a fight that involved a high-speed chase
Deputy shoots man after high speed chase, fight
Heavy rain floods White Pines subdivision in Teays Valley.
High water causes traffic issues in Putnam County, floods neighborhoods; trees downed
Nelsonville Police Officer Scott Dawley died Tuesday in a car accident on his way to a...
Nelsonville Police Officer killed in car accident
Ruby Memorial Hospital is seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU as the delta...
‘He knew he was going to die, it was just when’: Nurses concerned about unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

West Nile virus detected
West Nile virus detected
SOMC to require employees to be fully vaccinated
SOMC to require employees to be fully vaccinated
Nelsonville, Ohio
Nelsonville mourns the loss of police officer
West Virginia back-to-school COVID-19 guidelines released
West Virginia back-to-school COVID-19 guidelines released
The CDC extends the eviction moratorium for 60 days.
CDC issues 60-day eviction moratorium, helping thousands of Kentuckians