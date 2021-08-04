First delta variant COVID case confirmed in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The first case of the COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Mingo County.

The Mingo County Health Department released that information Wednesday.

It reports that, as of Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had confirmed 118 cases of the delta variant throughout the state.

Having originated in India, the delta variant is more transmissible and dangerous than earlier COVID strains, according to the CDC.

